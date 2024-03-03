Heavy rain, hailstorm in Ghaziabad, Delhi experiences light shower

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rains in Ghaziabad

Parts of the Delhi-NCR region received rains experiencing a drop in the temperature on Sunday. Ghaziabad witnessed a sharp decline in the temperatures after the city saw heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms.

Delhi receives light rain, more likely during day

Parts of Delhi also received rains in the noon hours after light rain in the region. Delhiites woke up to light rain on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 13.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 103, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

