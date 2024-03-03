Heavy rain, hailstorm in Ghaziabad, Delhi experiences light shower

Sunday, March 03, 2024
     
Delhi recorded 4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am. The city is likely to witness generally cloudy skies during the day with a possibility of more rain or drizzle, the IMD said. The humidity level was recorded at 73 per cent.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2024 18:21 IST
Rains in Ghaziabad
Image Source : ANI Rains in Ghaziabad

Parts of the Delhi-NCR region received rains experiencing a drop in the temperature on Sunday. Ghaziabad witnessed a sharp decline in the temperatures after the city saw heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms.

Delhi receives light rain, more likely during day 

Parts of Delhi also received rains in the noon hours after light rain in the region. Delhiites woke up to light rain on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 13.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 103, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

