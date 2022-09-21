Gurugram: Massive traffic congestion at Hero Honda Chowk amid flyover closure

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Massive traffic congestion on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram: A huge traffic congestion was witnessed near the Hero Honda Chowk on Wednesday. According to the details, the Jaipur to Delhi section of a flyover in the area will remain closed for load testing from September 21 to 26.

The load test is to be undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

On Tuesday, the Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory in this regard.

The impact of the closure of the main expressway was severe and vehicles were in a queue stretching for 8 to 10 kilometres and commuters were taking up to 25 minutes to cover the two kilometer-stretch on the expressway.

According to the traffic police advisory, those coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Delhi were requested to use the service lane.

Those coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Subhash Chowk were requested to use the service lane and then take a U-turn under the flyover and later take left towards Subhash Chowk.

On Wednesday, the Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory through its Twitter handle.

"Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 from Kherki toll to Hero Honda chowk towards Delhi. Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic," the Gurugram traffic police said.

