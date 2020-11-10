Gurugram SHO, SI suspended over negligence in road accident case

Image Source : PTI SHO, SI suspended for negligence in Gurugram

Gurugram Police Commissioner K.K. Rao on Monday suspended Aman Beniwal, SHO of DLF Phase-2 police station, and sub-inspector Hari Om for negligence in handling a road accident case of 49-year-old Alok Gupta, said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

Gupta, who worked as the chief financial officer of a multinational company, was killed in a road accident on Golf Course Road in Gurugram in the early hours of August 23, after a speeding Ford Figo car, which was driven by a minor, first rammed a divider and crossed over to the wrong side of the road before hitting him.

At the time of the incident, the victim was on his way to Greater Noida on his Harley Davidson bike.

In connection with the incident, the police had registered a case under Sections 279 (rush driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at DLF Phase-2 police station.

But the family members of the deceased had alleged that the police didn't add Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) in the FIR on purpose.

It may be noted that the family had demonstrated on the city's road and demanded to add Section 308 and also mentioned the names of the parents of the minor in the FIR lodged by the deceased's brother.

During the investigation, the police came to know that the car was being driven by a minor.

According to the police, the incident had occurred at around 6 a.m. near the Phase-2 Rapid Metro Station on Golf Course Road. The victim was a resident of BPTP Park Life in Sector 57.

Also Read | Gurugram unveils helpline numbers to report complaints about pollution

(Except for the headline, Indiatvnews.com has not edited anything in the copy)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage