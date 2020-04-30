Gurugram-Delhi border to be sealed from May 1, 10 am onwards amid COVID-19 spread

Delhi Gurugram border to be sealed from Friday (May 1) 10 am onwards amid coronavirus outbreak. (Representational image)

Gurugram District administration has issued notification for enforcing stricter measures through curbs on cross-movement across all borders of the district from 10 am on May 1, 2020. Gururam District Magistrate Amit Khatri has said that movement of only those vehicles who will be on essential services duty is allowed after the border is sealed. Also, those having curfew passes issued by the government are also allowed to move.

On Tuesday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said, "after Sonepat, the state is considering sealing borders in Gurugram and Faridabad districts with the national capital. The state is considering sealing all borders with Delhi, including those in Gurugram and Faridabad."

Gurugram District administration has issued notification for enforcing stricter measures through curbs on cross-movement across all borders of the district from 10 AM on 1st May 2020. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/504xr0Yjdh — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

He said that 18 cases have been reported in the state linked to daily commuters of the state working in Delhi.

Prior to that Vij, on Sunday, asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make arrangements to check the daily commuters between Haryana and the national capital and limit the issuance of lockdown passes. He also blamed the Delhi government for allowing entry of Tablighi Jamaat members, who were allegedly responsible for spreading the virus in the state.

3 more tests positive for coronavirs in Gurugram

Three more coronavirus positive cases were reported from Gurugram district on Wednesday, all of them female health workers, an official said. Confirming the new cases, Covid-19 team member Dr Ram Prakash Jha said that two of the health staff was from the Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10, the third was from Medanta Hospital. Earlier too, such cases among healthcare workers in Gurugram have been reported.

"Following their test reports, they have been put in quarantine wards of private and government hospitals apart from their families," he said.

The two Civil Hospital staff live in Sector 10 while the Medanta Hospital staff lives in adjoining Islampur village. These areas have also been declared as containment zones.

Gurugram has so far reported 54 positive cases, of which 38 have been cured and discharged. Gurugram has 26 containment zones.

(With inputs from IANS)

