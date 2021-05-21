Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted parole to look after ailing mother

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since 2017.

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is undergoing a 20-year jail sentence for raping two his followers, was granted parole on Friday to look after his ailing mother, news agency ANI reported.

Authorities are yet to reveal the period for which Ram Rahim will be on parole.

Earlier last week, Ram Rahim was taken to PGIMS, Rohtak after he took ill.

The 53-year-old chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect was kept under the observation of a team of doctors in the government hospital.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since 2017 following his conviction for raping two of his women disciples.

The dera chief was in August 2017 sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the rape case.

