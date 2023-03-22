Gurgaon-Faridabad Metro UPDATE: 12 stations to be built on the proposed route

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gurgaon-Faridabad Metro: 12 stations to be built on the proposed route

Gurgaon-Faridabad Metro UPDATE: The Haryana Government has given the green signal for construction of a metro link between Gurgaon and Faridabad. While the project has been approved, work will only commence once the DPR (Detailed Project Report) has been finalised and approved. The Government has already prepared the DPR of the proposed project, indicating that plans are in full swing.

The primary objective of this project is to improve connectivity between Delhi and the National Capital Region. It is anticipated that this connectivity will reduce pollution levels and alleviate traffic congestion between the two cities. Gurgaon and Faridabad are significant residential and business centers, and the project will provide better connectivity between Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, making life easier for residents and businesses in the region.

Faridabad-Gurgaon Metro Route

The proposed metro project between Gurgaon and Faridabad will have a route passing through the Delhi NIT assembly region and Piyali Chowk. There will be a total of 12 stations built along this route, covering a distance of around 34.12 km. The metro stops in Faridabad will be situated at Bata Chowk, Piyali Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Pali Chowk, Police Chowki Mangar, and Barkhal Enclave. In Gurugram, they will be situated at Sector-56, Gwal Pahari, Rosewood City, Sushant Lok, Sushant Lok-Phase III, and Vatika Chowk.

The Gurgaon-Faridabad metro line will also have interchange stations with other metro lines, providing seamless connectivity to other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The metro line will connect with the Rapid metro Line at Sector 56 metro line in Gurgaon and on the other end it will connect with the violet line at the Bata Chowk (Faridabad). .

The Haryana government is also planning to develop the areas around the metro stations, creating new commercial and residential spaces, and boosting economic growth in the region.

