'Artless concrete eyesores': Jet Airways CEO on Indian metro stations, compares them with Dubai

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor in a tweet said that metro stations in India are 'artless concrete eyesores design' while comparing them with those in Dubai.

However, his tweet didn't go down well with netizens.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjiv Kapoor compared India's infrastructure with Dubai and said, "Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground/overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago!"

