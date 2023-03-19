Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of SKM's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Kisan Mahapanchayat: The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory for Monday, March 20 in the wake of the Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). According to reports, lakhs of farmers from across the country are on their way to Delhi to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat' that will be held at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow.

In its advisory, Delhi Traffic Police said that the general public, motorist are advised to avoid roads around Ramlila Ground specially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, SKM leader Darshan Pal said, "The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021 and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers."

The SKM is the same organisation which spearheaded over a year-long agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.

The Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held to once again press for its demands in front of the government.

Farmers' demands also include pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

"The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 referred to the JPC should be withdrawn. The Centre had given a written assurance that the bill will be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the SKM but despite this, it introduced the bill," the SKM statement said.

