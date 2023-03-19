Pakistan: Imran Khan, other leaders booked on terror charges after chaos; 'Govt mulling to ban PTI'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Massive protests erupted after Imran Khan left for court on Saturday.

Imran Khan chaos: A day after Pakistan Police stormed the house of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he left for a Court, his supporters had a massive clash with the security personnel. This resulted in the injury of both the PTI supporters and the police personnel.

According to police, they recovered lethal weapons, including an AK-17 and petrol bombs from his supporters. Subsequently, police said it registered an FIR against its ex-premiere and his supporters. According to a report by the Pakistani English daily, Dawn, the charges included terrorism charges — against PTI Chairman and more than a dozen PTI leaders for allegedly attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

The report claimed that the PTI supporters used rocks against the police alongside petrol bombs to set their vehicles on fire.

The mob also set a police chowki on fire and during the confrontation over 25 officials were injured.

Pakistan political turbulence

It is worth mentioning the country witnessed major chaos on Saturday when over 10,000 police started a search operation at the house of Khan after he left for a court in Lahore. In a social media post, the cricketer-turned-politician accused the police of working as per the instructions from London and added his wife was alone when police "raided" his residence. In a subsequent post, he condemned the police action and urged his supporters to rally against the incumbent government and their "illegal" orders.

Govt mulling to ban Imran Khan's party

Meanwhile, after the Saturday incident, the ruling party condemned the way Khan had travelled from Lahore to Islamabad. Later in a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah said that the government would consult its legal team to assess whether a process could be initiated to declare the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party a proscribed group, Dawn newspaper reported.

“Terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park. Weapons, petrol bombs, etc have been recovered from the residence of Imran Khan which is enough evidence to file a case against the PTI for being a militant organisation,” Sanaullah said.

