Rahul Gandhi sends 4-page reply to cops notice over 'women still being sexually assaulted' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves his residence in New Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sent a preliminary reply to Delhi Police notice in a mail, hours after cops visited the former's residence in New Delhi to seek information about the 'sexual harassment' victims who met him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi has written a mail to the cops saying that he gave a statement on January 30 and the Delhi Police is seeking information from him after 45 days.

The Congress leader has sought a few days time to reply to the notice of the Delhi Police.

Rahul Gandhi sent a four-page preliminary reply to the Delhi Police's notice about his "women still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi gave the 10-point reply hours after a Delhi Police team knocked on his doors today.

"The police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them," an official said.

Meanwhile, Congress slammed the government calling it the "worst case of harassment and political vendetta", but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was "only discharging its lawful duty".

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 'Not even allowed to have our say': Cong fumes after cops visit Rahul Gandhi's residence

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi responds to BJP leaders over his London remarks in meeting chaired by EAM Jaishankar

Latest India News