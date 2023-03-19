Rahul Gandhi responds to BJP leaders over his London remarks in meeting chaired by EAM Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves as opposition MPs walk for a protest over the Adani issue, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to BJP leaders during a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee over his remarks on Indian democracy during his recent visit to London. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee for external affairs on India's G20 Presidency.

During the meeting, some BJP leaders raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Indian democracy in London. Present in the meeting, Rahul Gandhi responded to them by saying that he did not make any such statement.

Rahul Gandhi said that he did not speak about any country's intervention in another country and added that he spoke about a businessman on which the government did not defend its allegations.

Earlier, Jaishankar posted a group photo on Twitter of those who attended the meeting.

"Chaired the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs on India's G20 Presidency. Thank members for their active participation," he tweeted.

In a tweet, Tharoor said the meeting was somewhat marred by some members "needlessly politicising" the discussion and that Gandhi "robustly responded" to them.

"A good meeting of the ConsultativeCommittee on ExternalAffairs today on India's foreign policy objectives in the G-20 was somewhat marred by some members needlessly politicising the discussion. @RahulGandhi robustly responded to them & it ended with an amicable group photograph," Tharoor said.

