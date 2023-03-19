'Not even allowed to have our say': Cong fumes after cops visit Rahul Gandhi's residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress on Sunday hit out at the Centre after police reached Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi to seek information about the 'sexual harassment' victims who met him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress accused the Modi government saying that he's being targeted because he's questioning the Centre.

Addressing a presser, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, "One of the fundamental rules of parliamentary democracy is that the Opposition must have its say, the government will have its way. We are not even allowed to have our say."

"Are they afraid of Rahul Gandhi, or are they trying to scare him? Either case, they are wrong," said Congress leader Pawan Khera alleging he was not allowed to enter the road leading to Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Jairam Ramesh further said, "No Opposition front to take on the BJP in 2024 polls is possible without the Congress. If any Opposition coalition is formed, the Congress will have a central role in it."

"Strengthened Congress necessary for any Opposition alliance, but party's priority right now is upcoming assembly polls," he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke on the matter saying, "Entire country is watching this."

Reacting in the matter, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Congress is finished as it misused central agencies, BJP will meet similar fate."

