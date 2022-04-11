Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat, 6 dead; PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bharuch: Firefighters attempt to douse a blaze, triggered by a blast, in a chemical factory at Dahej industrial area in Bharuch district, Monday morning, April 11, 2022.

At least six people were killed on Monday in Gujarat's Bharuch district after a fire broke out at a chemical factory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those deceased and of Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the accident, from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Bharuch. He extends condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Bharuch Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Patil said that the blast occurred at the reactor plant of Om Organics firm and a probe over negligence, if any, is being done.

"Blast occurred at the reactor plant of Om Organics firm, late last night. 6 labourers at the plant died in the blast. This was followed by a fire incident. Police, fire team, and others controlled the fire. We're probing if there was any negligence," the SP said.

