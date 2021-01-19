Surat: Speeding truck mows down 15 sleeping migrant labourers on footpath, PM Modi expresses grief

Image Source : INDIA TV Surat: Speeding truck mows down 15 sleeping migrant labourers, PM Modi expresses grief

At least 15 migrant labourers were killed in the Surat district of Gujarat on Tuesday after being crushed by a truck. The accused driver has been arrested by the Police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the tragic road accident. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest."

Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured.

The tragedy took place early in the morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat. The truck ran over them on the Kim-Mandvi road.

The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, onto the footpath, running over 18 people who were sleeping there.

While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eight injured died in a nearby hospital

"All the deceased are labourers and they hail from Rajasthan," the local police said.

The case has been registered against the accused.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Truck carrying marriage party plunges into 300 ft deep gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad, 4 killed

Latest India News