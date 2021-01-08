Friday, January 08, 2021
     
  4. BREAKING| Truck carrying marriage party plunges into 300 ft deep gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad, 4 killed

Mumbai Published on: January 08, 2021 21:33 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI

File Photo For Representation Only.

At least four people were killed and several others injured when a truck carrying a marriage party plunged into a 300 ft gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday evening. The incident took place on Poladpur highway. 

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver apparently lost control over the vehicle and it suddenly skidded off the road. It was raining in the region at the time of accident which had made the road slippery.

Police and rescue teams were at the spot and rescue work was on till the reports last received. 

The injured have been taken to a local hospital.

More details are awaited.  

