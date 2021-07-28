Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat caps RT-PCR testing rates for private labs at Rs 400

Gujarat RT-PCR Test Rates: The Gujarat Government has again slashed the charges for RT-PCR test for private laboratories. The price of the RT-PCR tests conducted by private labs for COVID-19 will now cost Rs 400. So far, people were shelling out Rs 700 for the Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction test.

If a laboratory assistant is called at home to collect samples, the charge for the RT-PCR test will be Rs 550, earlier it cost Rs 900. Meanwhile, testing at government facilities is done free of charge.

Gujarat's COVID-19 caseload rose to 8,24,774 after 30 people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

Apart from this, 57 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries to 8,14,413, while the toll stood at 10,076, as no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The state has not reported a single casualty since July 19, he said, adding that there are currently 285 active cases, and the recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

