India logs 43,654 new COVID cases, 640 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 43,654 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 640 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 41,678 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,06,63,147. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 3,99,436, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,22,022.
A total of 44,61,56,659 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|14
|1
|7387
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21748
|407
|1921371
|2017
|13273
|17
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4319
|53
|41820
|435
|218
|2
|4
|Assam
|14929
|328
|539928
|1830
|5162
|26
|5
|Bihar
|468
|34
|714423
|93
|9639
|6
|Chandigarh
|36
|3
|61086
|1
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2518
|220
|985324
|411
|13517
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|45
|1
|10588
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|537
|42
|1410368
|80
|25044
|1
|10
|Goa
|1137
|21
|166308
|107
|3136
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|312
|18
|814356
|49
|10076
|12
|Haryana
|711
|4
|759437
|32
|9622
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|858
|17
|200826
|120
|3516
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1200
|88
|315184
|189
|4375
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|246
|8
|341613
|45
|5124
|16
|Karnataka
|23080
|362
|2836678
|1937
|36405
|31
|17
|Kerala
|137318
|3461
|3129628
|14912
|16170
|135
|18
|Ladakh
|70
|3
|20032
|6
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|82
|6
|10010
|6
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|140
|8
|781104
|14
|10512
|21
|Maharashtra
|92088
|6253
|6046106
|11077
|131605
|53
|22
|Manipur
|10524
|57
|81645
|1037
|1487
|9
|23
|Meghalaya
|5084
|77
|55648
|485
|1031
|7
|24
|Mizoram
|9504
|239
|23811
|239
|137
|25
|Nagaland
|1256
|29
|25561
|80
|545
|3
|26
|Odisha
|16230
|629
|947381
|2204
|5574
|62
|27
|Puducherry
|909
|13
|117718
|98
|1790
|1
|28
|Punjab
|637
|62
|581925
|96
|16278
|12
|29
|Rajasthan
|298
|15
|944310
|33
|8952
|30
|Sikkim
|2970
|47
|22038
|225
|331
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|22762
|602
|2493583
|2361
|33937
|26
|32
|Telangana
|9325
|80
|628679
|715
|3787
|3
|33
|Tripura
|3684
|21
|72566
|434
|747
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|638
|1
|333781
|53
|7359
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|857
|11
|1684601
|64
|22750
|36
|West Bengal
|11566
|230
|1494645
|875
|18085
|12
|Total#
|398100
|13089
|30621469
|42363
|421382
|415
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
Meanwhile in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it recorded around 16.9 lakh passenger journeys till 8 pm on Tuesday, after trains were allowed to run with full seating capacity.
Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.
In view of the improved coronavirus situation, the Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from Monday, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters.
Till Sunday, DMRC had been running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services resumed after a long hiatus.
Flying squads were deputed across corridors to check Covid norm violations, and till 8 PM on Tuesday, 292 passengers were deboarded from trains, officials said, adding 263 passengers were penalised.