India logs 43,654 new COVID cases, 640 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 43,654 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 640 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 41,678 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,06,63,147. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 3,99,436, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,22,022.

A total of 44,61,56,659 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 1 7387 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 21748 407 1921371 2017 13273 17 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4319 53 41820 435 218 2 4 Assam 14929 328 539928 1830 5162 26 5 Bihar 468 34 714423 93 9639 6 Chandigarh 36 3 61086 1 809 7 Chhattisgarh 2518 220 985324 411 13517 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 1 10588 1 4 9 Delhi 537 42 1410368 80 25044 1 10 Goa 1137 21 166308 107 3136 4 11 Gujarat 312 18 814356 49 10076 12 Haryana 711 4 759437 32 9622 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 858 17 200826 120 3516 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1200 88 315184 189 4375 1 15 Jharkhand 246 8 341613 45 5124 16 Karnataka 23080 362 2836678 1937 36405 31 17 Kerala 137318 3461 3129628 14912 16170 135 18 Ladakh 70 3 20032 6 207 19 Lakshadweep 82 6 10010 6 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 140 8 781104 14 10512 21 Maharashtra 92088 6253 6046106 11077 131605 53 22 Manipur 10524 57 81645 1037 1487 9 23 Meghalaya 5084 77 55648 485 1031 7 24 Mizoram 9504 239 23811 239 137 25 Nagaland 1256 29 25561 80 545 3 26 Odisha 16230 629 947381 2204 5574 62 27 Puducherry 909 13 117718 98 1790 1 28 Punjab 637 62 581925 96 16278 12 29 Rajasthan 298 15 944310 33 8952 30 Sikkim 2970 47 22038 225 331 1 31 Tamil Nadu 22762 602 2493583 2361 33937 26 32 Telangana 9325 80 628679 715 3787 3 33 Tripura 3684 21 72566 434 747 3 34 Uttarakhand 638 1 333781 53 7359 35 Uttar Pradesh 857 11 1684601 64 22750 36 West Bengal 11566 230 1494645 875 18085 12 Total# 398100 13089 30621469 42363 421382 415

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Meanwhile in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it recorded around 16.9 lakh passenger journeys till 8 pm on Tuesday, after trains were allowed to run with full seating capacity.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

In view of the improved coronavirus situation, the Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from Monday, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Till Sunday, DMRC had been running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services resumed after a long hiatus.

Flying squads were deputed across corridors to check Covid norm violations, and till 8 PM on Tuesday, 292 passengers were deboarded from trains, officials said, adding 263 passengers were penalised.

