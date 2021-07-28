Wednesday, July 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 43,654 new COVID cases, 640 deaths in past 24 hours

India logs 43,654 new COVID cases, 640 deaths in past 24 hours

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it recorded around 16.9 lakh passenger journeys till 8 pm on Tuesday, after trains were allowed to run with full seating capacity.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2021 9:25 IST
coronavirus cases in india
Image Source : PTI

India logs 43,654 new COVID cases, 640 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 43,654 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 640 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 41,678 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,06,63,147. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 3,99,436, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,22,022.

A total of 44,61,56,659 people have so far been vaccinated across the country. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 7387 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 21748 407  1921371 2017  13273 17 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4319 53  41820 435  218
4 Assam 14929 328  539928 1830  5162 26 
5 Bihar 468 34  714423 93  9639  
6 Chandigarh 36 61086 809  
7 Chhattisgarh 2518 220  985324 411  13517
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 10588 4  
9 Delhi 537 42  1410368 80  25044
10 Goa 1137 21  166308 107  3136
11 Gujarat 312 18  814356 49  10076  
12 Haryana 711 759437 32  9622
13 Himachal Pradesh 858 17  200826 120  3516
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1200 88  315184 189  4375
15 Jharkhand 246 341613 45  5124  
16 Karnataka 23080 362  2836678 1937  36405 31 
17 Kerala 137318 3461  3129628 14912  16170 135 
18 Ladakh 70 20032 207  
19 Lakshadweep 82 10010 49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 140 781104 14  10512  
21 Maharashtra 92088 6253  6046106 11077  131605 53 
22 Manipur 10524 57  81645 1037  1487
23 Meghalaya 5084 77  55648 485  1031
24 Mizoram 9504 239  23811 239  137  
25 Nagaland 1256 29  25561 80  545
26 Odisha 16230 629  947381 2204  5574 62 
27 Puducherry 909 13  117718 98  1790
28 Punjab 637 62  581925 96  16278 12 
29 Rajasthan 298 15  944310 33  8952  
30 Sikkim 2970 47  22038 225  331
31 Tamil Nadu 22762 602  2493583 2361  33937 26 
32 Telangana 9325 80  628679 715  3787
33 Tripura 3684 21  72566 434  747
34 Uttarakhand 638 333781 53  7359  
35 Uttar Pradesh 857 11  1684601 64  22750  
36 West Bengal 11566 230  1494645 875  18085 12 
Total# 398100 13089  30621469 42363  421382 415

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Meanwhile in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it recorded around 16.9 lakh passenger journeys till 8 pm on Tuesday, after trains were allowed to run with full seating capacity.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

In view of the improved coronavirus situation, the Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from Monday, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Till Sunday, DMRC had been running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services resumed after a long hiatus.

Flying squads were deputed across corridors to check Covid norm violations, and till 8 PM on Tuesday, 292 passengers were deboarded from trains, officials said, adding 263 passengers were penalised.

Also Read | Delhi records 77 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X