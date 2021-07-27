Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 77 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Delhi recorded 77 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,046. Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 42 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.11 percent.

On Monday, Delhi had logged 39 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent. On Sunday, the capital had recorded 66 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and two deaths due to the disease.

On Saturday, the city had registered 66 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero deaths. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 299, the bulletin said.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 70,248 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,36,026 in the national capital, including 14,10,410 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 570, of which 154 are in home isolation.

