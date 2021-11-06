Saturday, November 06, 2021
     
Gujarat: 5 labourers die while cleaning waste water tank in Gandhinagar

The incident took place at Khatraj village in Gandhinagar's Kalol.

New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2021 16:37 IST
Labourers die while cleaning waste water tank in Gandhinagar (Representational Image)

At least five labourers died while cleaning a wastewater tank of a chemical company in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Saturday. The incident took place at Khatraj village in Gandhinagar's Kalol.

