16 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally at 144

Gujarat has reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat taking the state tally of confirmed coronavirus patients to 144 including 11 deaths while 18 patients have recovered, an official informed. India meanwhile has so far registered 4067 confirmed coronavirus positive cases including 109 deaths whereas 292 people have recovered after getting infected with the novel disease. As India coronavirus cases continue to surge, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have emerged as the COVID-19 hotspots in the country with over 500 plus cases and rising. The Tablighi Jamaat incident is one of the prime causes of student surge in India coronavirus figures.
On Sunday, the country on PM Modi's appeal displayed a solidarity show by switching off lights and lighting diyas, candles or waiving electric torch or mobile flashlight at 9 pm for 9 minutes. The Prime Minister in his appeal to 1.3 crore Indians had asked people to light lamps in order to shun the darkness of coronavirus and support those fighting at the front to avert the crisis.
16 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally climbs to 144: Official— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2020
Fight Against Coronavirus
State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|226
|1
|3
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|26
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|30
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|0
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9
|3
|0
|8
|Delhi
|503
|18
|7
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|122
|18
|11
|11
|Haryana
|84
|25
|1
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|13
|1
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|106
|4
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|3
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|151
|12
|4
|16
|Kerala
|314
|55
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|165
|0
|9
|19
|Maharashtra
|690
|42
|45
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|21
|2
|0
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|68
|4
|6
|25
|Rajasthan
|253
|21
|0
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|571
|8
|5
|27
|Telengana
|321
|34
|7
|28
|Uttarakhand
|26
|4
|0
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|227
|19
|2
|30
|West Bengal
|80
|10
|3
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|4067*
|292
|109
