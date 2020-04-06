16 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally at 144

Image Source : AP Gujarat reports new coronavirus cases

Gujarat has reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat taking the state tally of confirmed coronavirus patients to 144 including 11 deaths while 18 patients have recovered, an official informed. India meanwhile has so far registered 4067 confirmed coronavirus positive cases including 109 deaths whereas 292 people have recovered after getting infected with the novel disease. As India coronavirus cases continue to surge, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have emerged as the COVID-19 hotspots in the country with over 500 plus cases and rising. The Tablighi Jamaat incident is one of the prime causes of student surge in India coronavirus figures.

On Sunday, the country on PM Modi's appeal displayed a solidarity show by switching off lights and lighting diyas, candles or waiving electric torch or mobile flashlight at 9 pm for 9 minutes. The Prime Minister in his appeal to 1.3 crore Indians had asked people to light lamps in order to shun the darkness of coronavirus and support those fighting at the front to avert the crisis.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 226 1 3 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 26 0 0 5 Bihar 30 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 8 Delhi 503 18 7 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 122 18 11 11 Haryana 84 25 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 13 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 106 4 2 14 Jharkhand 3 0 0 15 Karnataka 151 12 4 16 Kerala 314 55 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9 19 Maharashtra 690 42 45 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 21 2 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 68 4 6 25 Rajasthan 253 21 0 26 Tamil Nadu 571 8 5 27 Telengana 321 34 7 28 Uttarakhand 26 4 0 29 Uttar Pradesh 227 19 2 30 West Bengal 80 10 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 4067* 292 109

