Gujarat reports 3 new coronavirus positive cases, state toll surges to 38

Three new coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat taking state toll to 38. (Representational image)

Three new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Gujarat taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38 till date. Meanwhile, India COVID-19 confirmed cases toll have surged to 562 while 10 have died. Earlier, an FIR was registered against 147 people for breaking home quarantine as the state ramp up the fight to contain the deadly virus which is infected more and more people every single day. On Tuesday, PM Modi in his second address to the nation on coronavirus announced a 21-day long lockdown in the country saying it has now become very important to remain indoors if the country wants to escape the devastating impact of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said people have to resort to social distancing and remain in their homes to stop COVID-19 from spreading further.

Out of the three new cases, one each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters. One patient has history of travel to Dubai, while the two others are cases of local transmission of the viral infection, she said. With this, total number of cases in Ahmedabad is 14, Surat and Vadodara-seven each, Gandhinagar-six, Rajkot-three and Kutch-one, she said.

In his address, PM Modi said the upcoming 21 days are going to be most important for everyone in the country appealing people not to venture out of their homes and strictly follow the lockdown. He said people must understand the gravity of the situation that for COVID-19 to stop spreading, social distancing is the most effective way. Modi assured people that they need not panic worrying about essential things as the government has full stock and all essential services including milk, dairy products, food, vegetables, etc will be available.

Consequences if you don't obey lockdown rules

Falsifying an emergency to get relief or raising false alarms can get you in trouble during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic. As per government orders, making a false claim to get any relief during lockdown may result in imprisonment for up to two years. Furthermore, not abiding by the government directive or making false alarm may result in imprisonment for up to one year.

