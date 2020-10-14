Gujarat: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Ahmedabad; 17 fire tenders at spot

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
     
A fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat on Wednesday. According to the details, the fire was reported from a chemical factory in Tulip Estate in Ahmedabad city.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2020 17:36 IST
Image Source : ANI

A fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat on Wednesday. According to the details, the fire was reported from a chemical factory in Tulip Estate in Ahmedabad city. 

As many as 17 fire tenders were at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued. 

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties due to the fire. 

Details to follow...

 

 

