Gujarat: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Ahmedabad; 17 fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat on Wednesday. According to the details, the fire was reported from a chemical factory in Tulip Estate in Ahmedabad city.

As many as 17 fire tenders were at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Tulip Estate of Ahmedabad city. 17 fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/6MHxiVbHf1 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties due to the fire.

Details to follow...

