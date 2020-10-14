Gujarat: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Ahmedabad; 17 fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat on Wednesday. According to the details, the fire was reported from a chemical factory in Tulip Estate in Ahmedabad city.
As many as 17 fire tenders were at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.
Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Tulip Estate of Ahmedabad city. 17 fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/6MHxiVbHf1— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties due to the fire.
