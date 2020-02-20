Greater Noida trader arrested for offensive Facebook post against CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

A Greater Noida man, Chand Qureshi (who is a trader), has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on charges of putting up an objectionable post against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Facebook. The trader has been arrested after a complaint was filed by local BJP leaders.

Chand Qureshi is a resident of Jewar town, was held on Wednesday evening. During the initial investigation, Qureshi told the police that he had shared the post "by mistake".

Qureshi's Facebook post offensive against Chief Minister

A police spokesperson said that Qureshi had shared a post on Facebook which was deemed offensive against the Chief Minister. A complaint was filed at Jewar police station by a local resident after which the accused was arrested.

Qureshi has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), among others.

Earlier, in June 2019, two persons were arrested in Gorakhpur district for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media against the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from IANS)

