Image Source : PIXABAY Govt will take call on Lockdown 5.0 regulations: Delhi top cop to India TV

Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Devesh Srivastava, on India TV's Zila Sammelan, said that the governmnt will take a call on the rules and regulations that will be applicable in lockdown 5.0. "We are responsible for the implementation of the rules and regulations, the government will take a call on whatever the rules and regulations need to be put in place after lockdown 4.0 ends," Srivastava said.

Further, shinning a light on Delhi's coronavirus situation, the Delhi JCP said, "Police officers on the ground are being constantly spoken to regarding the means to keep the immunity system of the service personnel high. They have also been told to keep the morale of the cops high."

He reiterated that the people of Delhi have been abiding by the lockdown properly and that awareness among the people has grown over time.

On the topic of border restrictions with the neighbouring districts, he said, "We are constantly in touch with the authorities of the neighbouring districts including Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram and others. We are constantly working so that people don't face inconvenience."

