Govt shown shocking sensitivity, arrogance on farmers issue: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has launched a fierce attack on the Modi government over the farmers' issue. Addressing a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee, she said that the government has shown "shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the charade of consultations".

It was now abundantly clear that the three farm laws were prepared in haste and Parliament was consciously denied an opportunity to examine in any meaningful detail their implications and impacts.

Sonia said that the Congress position on the issue of the farm laws has been clear from the very beginning. "We reject them categorically because they will destroy the foundations of food security that are based on the three pillars of MSP, public procurement and PDS," she said.

Discussing the budget session of Parliament, the Congress leader said there are many pressing issues of public concern that need to be debated and discussed, but it remains to be seen whether the government will agree to a discussion.

'National security compromised'

She even said that there have been very disturbing reports on how national security has been so thoroughly compromised. "The silence from the government's side on what has been revealed has been deafening. Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed," she said.

Sonia also expressed the hope that the process of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will continue and be completed to the fullest extent. The government, she added, has inflicted untold suffering on the people of the country by the manner in which it has managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It will take years for the scars to heal," she alleged.

'Economic situation remains grim'

The economic situation remains grim and large parts of the economy like MSME and the informal sector have been decimated with the government refusing to extend a lifeline, the Congress president said.

"When public expenditure has to be carefully prioritized, it is very painful to find huge amounts of money being áallocated and spent on initiatives that can only be described as 'personal vanity projects'," she said.

"Panic privatization has gripped the government and this is something that the Congress party can never accept and support," she added.

With PTI Inputs

