'When will you stop lying?' JP Nadda fires 10-question salvo at Rahul Gandhi over China, farmers

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his barb on the Modi government over national security and farmers protest. Nadda in a series of tweets asked Rahul to answer questions on why time and again the Congress party surrenders to China.

Nadda said now that Rahul Gandhi has returned from his 'monthly vacation', he would like to ask him some questions.

"When will Rahul Gandhi, his dynasty and Congress stop lying on China? Can he deny that thousands of kms, including the one in Arunachal Pradesh he is referring to was gifted by none other than Pandit Nehru to the Chinese? Time and again, why does Congress surrender to China?" Nadda tweeted.

Nadda also accused him of provoking and misleading farmers and asked why did the Congress-led UPA government stall the Swaminathan Commission report for years and did not increase the minimum support price.

"Why did farmers remain poor for decades under Congress governments? Does he feel sympathy for farmers only in opposition?" he asked.

Now that Mr. @RahulGandhi has returned from his monthly vacation, I would like to ask him some questions. I hope he will answer them in his today’s Press Conference. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2021

"Does Rahul Gandhi have any intention to cancel the Congress party MoU with China and their Communist Party? Does he intend to return the Chinese largesse to trusts controlled by his family? Or will their policies and practices continue to be dictated by Chinese money and MoU?" the BJP chief asked.

"Rahul Gandhi spared no opportunity to demotivate the nation in the spirited fight against COVID-19. Today when India has one of the lowest cases and our scientists have come up with a vaccine, why hasn't he congratulated the scientists and lauded 130 crore Indians even once?" he asked on Twitter.

"Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. Why did his party ban it and insult Tamil culture when they were in power? Is he not proud of India's culture and ethos? I hope Rahul Gandhi gathers the courage to answer these questions," Nadda tweeted.

Earlier today, Rahul attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh. "Remember his promise - 'मैं देश झुकने नहीं दूँगा' (Will not let the country bow)," he said on Twitter as he posted a link of a news report about the alleged "Chinese village".

