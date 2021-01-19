'They were bowled out for 36, we got 44': Ex-Congress leader Sanjay Jha's message for party

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Former Congress national spokesperson Sanjay Jha.

Former Congress spokersperson Sanjay Jha on Tuesday used India's incredible Test series win against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane to send across a message to his ex bosses.

Referring to India's shocking defeat in the first Test at Adelaide where the team was bowled out for 36 in the second innings at Adelaide, Jha said the Congress can also take 'inspiration' from the cricket team's fantastic fight back Down Under.

ALSO READ: 'When will you stop lying?' JP Nadda fires 10-question salvo at Rahul Gandhi over China, farmers

"They were bowled out for 36 in the first Test. The comeback is made of fairy-tale stuff. For my good ole Grand Old Party there is as inspirational message here. We got 44. :-))," Sanjay Jha tweeted. The Congress had won 44 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The party improved its performance marginally winning 52 seats in 2019 general polls.

They were bowled out for 36 in the first Test.

The comeback is made of fairy-tale stuff.



For my good ole Grand Old Party there is as inspirational message here. We got 44. :-)).



Get up, shake off the dust and dirt, and fight. And stop moping and crying about the past. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) January 19, 2021

"Get up, shake off the dust and dirt, and fight. And stop moping and crying about the past," he added.

The Congress had suspended Sanjay Jha last year for openly criticising the party over its policies. The entrepreneur-turned-politician's suspension from the Congress came weeks after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the country's oldest political party.

Latest India News