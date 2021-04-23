Image Source : PTI Goa lowers price for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

The Goa government on Friday lowered the existing capped price for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals from Rs 10,000 per day to Rs 8,000 per day for treatment in a general ward.

"Considering the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in the state of Goa and in order to make private services more affordable to the common man during the Covid-19 crisis, government hereby reduces the capped rates prescribed," says an order issued by the Health Ministry.

Prices for twin sharing rooms have been reduced from Rs 13,000 per day to Rs 10,400 per day, while the charges for treatment in private single rooms have been reduced from Rs 16,000 per day to Rs 12,800 per day.

Treatment in an ICU facility with ventilators have also been slashed from Rs 24,000 per day to Rs 19,200 per day.

The reduced rates do not include services like diagnostic interventions, use of special drugs and equipment, other surgical procedures and extra oxygen flow, the order also states.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Goa government to provide free vaccine to 18-45 age group

ALSO READ | Goa imposes night curfew from tonight; casinos, bars, cinema halls to operate at 50% capacity

Latest India News