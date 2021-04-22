Thursday, April 22, 2021
     
COVID-19: Goa government to provide free vaccine to 18-45 age group

Goa will be procuring five lakh doses of Covishield vaccine initially. 

Panaji Published on: April 22, 2021 19:02 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

COVID: Goa govt to provide free vaccine to 18-45 age group. 

The Goa government will inoculate those between the ages of 18 to 45 against coronavirus free of cost, it announced today.

The state will be procuring five lakh doses of Covishield vaccine initially, it said.

State Additional Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar informed the Directorate of Health Services about the decision in a letter.

The Union government earlier this week opened the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the entire adult population in the country and allowed states to purchase vaccines on their own.

"I am pleased to convey Government approval to provide COVID vaccine doses to all population in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost," Gaunekar said in the letter.

Initially, the state government will purchase five lakh doses from the Serum Institute of India, the letter added.

