Megastar Chiranjeevi to supply free COVID-19 vaccine to cine workers, journalists | VIDEO

Many celebrities are coming forward to help during the hour of the COVID crisis. One amongst those is superstar Chiranjeevi who took to his social media to announce free coronavirus vaccine supply to cinema workers and journalists. Sharing a video on Twitter, the 'Acharya' actor informed people that the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) will conduct a free vaccine drive which will commence from April 22. Those over 45 years of age will be eligible and can even bring along their spouses if they are eligible to get the dose. He urged people to enroll themselves in their respective associations for the drive which will go on for a month.

For those unversed, the CCC was initiated by the actor and many other celebs last year to help daily wage workers of the Telugu industry. Coming back to his tweet, it was made in Telugu and roughly translates to, "On behalf of the Corona Crisis Charity #CCC, to protect film workers and film journalists in the Telugu film industry from the clutches of Corona, we are launching a free vaccination facility courtesy of Apollo 247. Lets ensure safety of everyone. #GetVaccinated #WearMask #StaySafe."

Last year when the pandemic hit the nation, various Tollywood actors like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal and Nagarjuna donated funds to the Corona Crisis Charity organization. It helped the workers in meeting the requirement of their food and other essentials during the lockdown.

Even Chiranjeevi donated an amount of donated of ₹1 crore as relief fund. Tweeting about the same, he wrote, "The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the coronavirus, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers and lower income groups in the country including Telugu film industry. Keeping this in mind, I am donating ₹1 crore for providing relief to the film workers."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya alongside his son Ram Charan. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva and will jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Productions. Not only this, but he will be playing a crucial role in RRR which is expected to have a worldwide release on Dussehra October 13. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and several other Indian languages.