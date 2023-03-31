Goa horror! Dutch tourist molested, stabbed; resort staff arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE As the woman started screaming, the accused tried to hold her and threatened her.

Panaji: A resort staffer was arrested for stabbing and molesting a Dutch tourist in North Goa's Pernem, said police on Friday. The accused also stabbed another person namely Eurico, who went to help the woman tourist. The alleged incident had taken place late Friday night. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Verma, who is from Dehradun, worked as a bar tenderer at the hotel in Pernem area.

The woman said in her complaint that an unknown man aged between 25 to 30 years trespassed into her rented tent on the hotel premises. As she started screaming, the accused tried to hold her and threatened her.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Nidhin Valsan, "A resort staffer trespassed into the rented tent of the complainant, when she started to scream for help, one local person came to rescue her from the accused and seeing his presence, the accused ran away. After that the accused returned with a knife, assaulted the local person, further assaulted the complainant, and fled away from the spot."

The SP further said that the complainant and the local person were shifted to the hospital for treatment. The knife used in the crime have been recovered and the police registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code related to trespassing, outraging modesty, attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt, amongst others. Further probe is underway.

Goa Tourism minister Rohan Khaunte condemned the incident and said that action will be taken.

“This incident has to be condemned. Every tourist destination has its own challenges. We will not leave any such incident unnoticed, and action will be taken. We have to appreciate the fact a local Goan risked his life to save a tourist. We will ensure that Goa is a safe destination,” he said.

Also Read: Goa: 4 arrested after Delhi family attacked at Anjuna beach, CM assures harshest action against perpetrators

(With agencies input)

Latest India News