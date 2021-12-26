Girls who wear jeans, keep mobile phone not influenced by PM Modi: Digvijaya Singh's shocker

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Highlights Digvijaya Singh made a derogatory remark saying girls who jeans not influenced by PM Modi

The Congress leader said this at a Jan Jagran training workers event in Bhopal

He said women in age group of 40-50 are more influenced by the Prime Minister

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who has in the past remained in controversies over his statements, once again in a derogatory remark on women said that those in the age group of 40-50 are more influenced with PM Modi but girls those who wear jeans, keep a mobile phone are not.

Addressing a gathering of party workers, Digvijaya Singh said, "People tell me Digvijaya ji, there are women of 40 and 50 years, they are a little more influenced by Modi, but girls who wear jeans and keep mobiles are not that impressed... there is a need to talk to them a little, as they are active on social media."

Digvijaya Singh was addressing a day-long Jan Jagran training workers at Narmada Mandir Bhawan in Tulsi Nagar, Bhopal, where many Congress leaders and workers were present.

In the same event, he also made a remark on Savarkar. He claimed that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar did not support cow worship.

Savarkar had said in one of his books that there was nothing wrong with eating beef, the Rajya Sabha member said at a training program for party workers.

"He also clearly wrote in his book that the Hindu religion has nothing to do with Hindutva," the Congress veteran added.

Reacting to the statement, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma claimed that Singh was misquoting Savarkar.

