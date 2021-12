Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi announces COVID vaccination for children aged 15-18 years from Jan 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022."

This latest news comes after Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for kids aged between 12-18 years.

Latest India News