Shaheen Bagh now breeding ground for suicide bombers, claims Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that Shaheen Bagh is not a movement anymore as it has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers plotting against the country. Taking on to Twitter, Singh said, "This Shaheen Bagh is not a movement anymore. It has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers. A conspiracy is being hatched against the country in the national capital."

यह शाहीन बाग़ अब सिर्फ आंदोलन नही रह गया है ..यहाँ सूइसाइड बॉम्बर का जत्था बनाया जा रहा है।

देश की राजधानी में देश के खिलाफ साजिश हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/NoD98Zfwpx — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 6, 2020

Singh, the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, made the statement on his social media handle along with an unverified video where a group of Burqa-clad women can be heard protesting against the citizenship law.

The date, location and the authenticity of the video is yet to be ascertained.

Since December 18, hundreds of men, women and children have sat on protest on the road at Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi, against the religion-based Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, which enables non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to become Indian citizens if they escaped religious persecution and entered India before 2015.

