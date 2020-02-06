Shaheen Bagh may be turned into Jallianwala Bagh post Delhi election: Owaisi slams Centre

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the Centre amid anti-CAA protests saying that Shaheen Bagh might get turn in to Jallianwala Bagh after February 8 Delhi elections. Owaisi said that the central government may resort to using force to evacuate Shaheen Bagh where protests are taking place against the controversial act.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi after being asked that there were indications that post-Delhi elections, Shaheen Bagh will be evacuated, to which he replied saying, "Might be they will shoot them, they might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. BJP minister gave a statement to 'shoot a bullet'. The government must give an answer as to who is radicalising."

Centre creating atmosphere similar to Adolf Hitler's era in Germany

Earlier on February 4, calling the BJP-led government's National Population Register (NPR) exercise the next step towards a National Register of Citizens (NRC), Owaisi accused it of creating an atmosphere in the country, similar to that created by Adolf Hitler in Germany and Benito Mussolini in Italy.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament, the Hyderabad MP said: "It is a fight for our (Muslims) survival" as there is no difference between NPR and NRC and if "we lose this fight, we will finish".

Referring to the census conducted by Hitler in 1933 and by Mussolini in 1938, the AIMIM President said the country's current atmosphere is similar to that.

"Hitler threw the Jews in gas chamber after conducting a census in Germany. MussoliniA grabbed the property of Jews after the Census exercise. Now similar condition will be here in India with Muslims. The purpose of the government is the same," Owaisi alleged.

Owaisi hits out at govt over Shaheen Bagh firing incident

He also criticised the government over firing in Shaheen Bagh, an agitation site in Delhi where people are doing protests for over 55 days against Citizenship Amendment Act.

The MP also took on the government over Union Minister Anurag Thakur's recent "shoot the traitors" statement, saying "Shoot me, I am here. I am ready to die."

