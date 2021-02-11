Don't want to be MP, minister or hold position in party: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ghulam Nabi Azad retires from Rajya Sabha

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that people will see him at many places as he is "free now". Azad, who retires from Rajya Sabha on February 15 after being the leader of the opposition for over six years since June 8, 2014, said that he has no wish to be an MP, minister or hold any position in the party.

"I was president of the state youth Congress of Jammu and Kashmir in 1975. I worked on many positions in the party. I worked with many Prime Ministers. I consider myself fortunate that I got to work for the nation. I am happy that I was able to perform my duties honestly. I got the opportunity to understand the world and the country," he told ANI.

"I am totally satisfied with my work as a politician. I believe that I will continue to serve the public till I am alive," he added.

When asked about the praises and greetings he received in Parliament, Azad said, "We understand some people superficially while others in-depth. Those who understood me in-depth and saw my work over the years became emotional."

"I am thankful to the PM, President and colleagues of the various parties who showered their praise on me and with whom I got the opportunity to work. I am thankful to all for their wishes," he opined.

"You will see me at many places. I am free now. I have no wish to be MP, Minister or hold any position in the party. I have done enough work," the Congress leader said.

To a question about his role in the party, Azad replied: "I am okay with whatever party decides. My fight is for how the party will be strengthened, my fight is not against any individual or against anyone."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed emotional scenes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of Azad to the country.

Besdies Azad, three Rajya Sabha MPs -- Shamsher Singh (BJP), Nazir Ahmed Laway (PDP) and Mohammad Fayaz (PDP) -- all from Jammu and Kashmir, also retired from the House.

READ MORE: PM Modi gets emotional while bidding farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad from Rajya Sabha

Latest India News