PM Modi gets emotional while bidding farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad from Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday heaped praise on Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and got emotional while bidding farewell to the Leader of Opposition.

"The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," PM Modi said in his address.

Azad was made the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha in June 2014 after the BJP-led NDA formed the government. In 2015, Azad got re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir, despite the PDP-BJP alliance holding a majority of seats in the Legislative Assembly. Azad was honoured with the "Outstanding Parliamentarian Award" in 2015.

Besides Azad, three more MPs are retiring today. They are Shamsher Singh (BJP), Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz, both from PDP. PM Modi said that Laway and Fayaz’s passion towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress is noteworthy.

"We bid farewell to Rajya Sabha MPs who have played a vital role in the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. I recall my numerous interactions with Shri Nazir Ahmed Laway and Shri Mohammad Fayaz. Their passion towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress is noteworthy," the PM said.

