Telangana BJP protests state Election Commission's 'bias'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday staged a protest at the office of Telangana State Election Commission (SEC), alleging that it is working to favour ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Tuesday's municipal elections in Greater Hyderabad.

Raising slogans against the government, SEC and police, the protestors tried to barge into SEC premises. However, police detained them and shifted them to Goshamahal police station.

Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are scheduled on Tuesday.

A group of BJP leaders and workers descended at the SEC office and staged the protest. They alleged that the SEC was acting with bias against BJP.

BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, MLC Ramachandra Rao and other leaders took part in the protest. Police personnel physically lifted the protestors to waiting police vehicles and whisked them away.

Raghunandan Rao alleged that SEC has not drafted teachers for poll duty as it believes that they will work against the government.

The legislator said SEC also failed to remove banners and flexi installed in various parts of the city to publicise the government schemes.

He alleged that the police was also not taken action against TRS leaders threatening and attacking BJP cadres. He claimed that Rajendernagar MLA attacked workers but police failed to take action against him.

The BJP leaders said TRS was resorting to unfair means to win the elections. They said party's Medchal Urban district president Harish Reddy was attacked by the police when he tried to stop distribution of money among voters.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay called on Harish Reddy, undergoing treatment in a hospital.

