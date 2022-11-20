Ghaziabad: 11-year-old attacked by stray dogs outside residential society

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Stray dogs attack 11-year-old in Ghaziabad, incident recorded in CCTV

Adding up to the latest incidents of dog bites, an 11-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs in Ghaziabad. The incident was reported from outside a residential society in the Vaishali area.

The complete incident was also captured on the society's CCTV camera.

As per the recording, the girl is seen being attacked by three dogs.

By the time she runs into the society premises to save herself, one of the dogs bites her leg.

According to the sources, the child was identified as Bhavya Gupta - the daughter of Vibhor Gupta, a resident of Ramprastha Society.

The dogs were chased away by the security guard at the gate.

Meanwhile, the child has been given the rabies vaccine at a private hospital.

On Friday, a four-year-old child suffered critical injuries after a pack of stray dogs attacked and mauled him in Kerala's Tanalur.

The boy sustained over 40 wounds all over his body, including the head and is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College hospital in Kozhikode.

The horrifying incident occurred when Mohammed Riswan was standing near his house.

According to eyewitnesses, six dogs attacked and mauled him before his father and others could rush to the spot and chase the animals away.

"He suffered injuries all over the body. The wounds are very severe. He came out of the house and was standing just near the building when the tragedy happened," a local resident said.

Though he was taken to the nearby district hospital, he was later shifted to the medical college considering the severity of the wounds.

(With inputs from PTI)

