Ghaziabad crematorium tragedy: Contractor Ajay Tyagi bribed Rs 16 lakh to officials to secure tender

Police arrested main accused Ajay Tyagi, in connection with the Muradnagar roof collapse incident.

Ajay Tyagi, the contractor who was arrested by the Ghaziabad police on Tuesday in connection with roof collapse tragedy, has confessed that he bribed Muradnagar Nagar Palika officials to secure the contract.

At least 24 people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday.

Tyagi, 45, claimed that he gave a bribe of Rs 16 lakh. He accepted using inferior quality material to construct the roof. According to Tyagi, he paid 30 per cent commission to junior engineer and other officials to secure tenders.

Tyagi had had initially secured the contract for renovation of the crematorium ground. But he formed a cartel in order to continue the work at the site and constructed the roof.

Tyagi had registered three firms -- Ajay Tyagi Construction, Mahi Construction and Builders, and Krishna Associates with the Muradnagar Nagar Palika. He used to secure tenders worth Rs 20-25 crore every year.

Tyagi, who went into hiding after news of the collapse spread on Sunday, was nabbed near the Ganga canal bridge of Sathedi village by a joint team of Muradnagar and Niwari police on Monday night. Earlier, the Ghaziabad Police arrested Muradnagar Nagar Palika Executive Officer Niharika Singh, Junior Engineer Chandra Pal and Supervisor Ashish in connection with the case.

