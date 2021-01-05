Ghaziabad: Absconding contractor accused in cemetery mishap case arrested from Muradnagar

Image Source : GOOGLE Ghaziabad: Absconding contractor Ajay Tyagi, accused in cemetery mishap case, arrested

The Ghaziabad police have arrested Ajay Tyagi, the main contractor of the cemetery in Muradnagar where 25 people lost their lives after the roof of the structure collapsed. Tyagi was arrested after a day-long search operation at all anticipated places of his hiding. He was found hiding at one of such spots in Muradnagar.

"After 36 hours of search, we have arrested all the accused. Their statements have been recorded and further probe is being carried," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Ghaziabad.

Police said that Tyagi's phone was switched off and his family members were unaware about his whereabouts. He also carried a prize money of Rs 25,000 after the police announced it on his head since he was not being traced then.

According to police, four persons have been taken into custody so far in connection with the mishap which includes Tyagi and three officials from the Municipal Corporation of Muradnagar. They have been identified as Niharika Singh (Executive Officer of Muradnagar Nagar Palika), junior engineer Chandrapal and supervisor Ashish.

The incident took place on Sunday morning where around 50 people, who had come to attend last rites of a fruit-seller, took shelter under the newly-built roof, to save themselves from getting drenched from the rain. However, minutes later, the roof collapsed and all of them got trapped inside its debris. 25 of them died on the spot while around 20 sustained injuries.

