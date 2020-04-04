Ghaziabad: 26-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus; 14 cases reported in district

A 26-year-old woman tested positive of coronavirus on Saturday in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area. With this fresh case, the total number of cases in Ghaziabad has reached 14. However, two COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital while the other 12 are undergoing treatment. The patients are being quarantined for 14-days after their recovery.

Meanwhile, Noida recorded 5 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, which raised the total number of COVID-19 cases to 55 in the city.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has reported 174 cases out of which 19 people have been discharged while two people have lost their lives.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that the government was making cheap, reusable masks for the people made out of khadi.

