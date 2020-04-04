Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Pakistan: Clashes breaks out in Karachi after locals attack cops amid coronavirus lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown in Pakistan, clashes broke out in Karachi's Liaquatabad area after locals pelted stones at police personnel deployed to enforce new curbs on gatherings including Friday prayers to contain the spread of coronavirus. Karachi police arrested seven people including a prayer leader on charges of violating lockdown measures and manhandling policemen. They were booked under terror charges along with other sections.

According to Dawn, police personnel resorted to lathi-charge after lockdown violators pelted stones at them. An officer even fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

Pakistan authorities have imposed stricter measures under the garb of law, including fines and imprisonment for people failing to comply with the government's directives, without any reasonable excuse, to control the coronavirus spread.

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have reached 2637 with 40 deaths in the country, so far.

On Friday, Punjab became the first province to report 1,000 cases of coronavirus, with 57 fresh cases emerging in 24 hours.

While Sindh has reported 783 coronavirus positive cases until today.

Despite a continuous surge in coronavirus cases, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that the government cannot 'lock up 220 million people' through a harsh curfew to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a briefing to journalists, Prime Minister Khan said the country has to find a balance between "corona and hunger," reported Dawn.

(With inputs from ANI)

