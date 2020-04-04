US sees record 1,480 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours; Trump issues fresh guidelines

Image Source : AP US sets global record with 1,480 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the US recorded 1,480 deaths due to coronavirus which is the new world record in global COVID-19 deaths in any other country. So far, 277,161 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States while 7,392 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, around 12,300 people have also recovered in the US till now.

Major financial hubs like New York, New Jersey, and California are being severely hit by the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic with 103,476, 29,895 and 12,267 total cases of coronavirus respectively.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced new guidelines that call for everyone to wear makeshift face coverings such as T-shirts and bandannas when leaving the house, especially in areas hit hard by the pandemic, like New York. But the president said he had no intention of following the advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s a recommendation, they recommend it,” Trump said.

“I just don’t want to wear one myself,” he added.

The policy change comes amid concerns from health officials that those without symptoms can spread the virus, especially in places like grocery stores or pharmacies. Officials stressed that medical-grade masks should be reserved for health workers and others on the front lines of the pandemic.

Worst-hit states by COVID-19 in the US

USA State Total Cases Total Deaths Active Cases New York 103,476 3,218 91,372 New Jersey 29,895 646 29,249 Michigan 12,744 479 12,260 California 12,267 275 11,142 Massachusetts 10,402 192 10,200 Louisiana 10,297 370 9,907 Florida 10,268 170 10,098

The number of the people infected in the U.S. exceeded a quarter-million and the death toll climbed past 7,000, with New York state alone accounting for more than 2,900 dead, an increase of over 560 in just one day. Most of the dead are in New York City, where hospitals are swamped with patients. About 15,000 people were hospitalized statewide, most of them in the city.

The economic damage from the lockdowns and closures mounted. The U.S. snapped its record-breaking hiring streak of nearly 10 years when the government reported that employers slashed over 700,000 jobs last month. But the true picture is far worse, because the figures do not include the last two weeks, when 10 million thrown-out-of-work Americans applied for unemployment benefits.

Worldwide, confirmed infections rose past 1 million and deaths topped 58,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say both numbers are seriously undercounted because of the lack of testing, mild cases that were missed and governments that are underplaying the crisis.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ | COVID-19 wreaks havoc in NYC as USA death toll crosses 6,000; Trump takes test 'out of curiosity'

ALSO READ | COVID-19 kills over 1,000 in US in 24 hours; death toll mounts in New York, Jersey, California

WATCH | US President Donald Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package