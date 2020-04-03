COVID-19 wreaks havoc in NYC as USA death toll crosses 6,000; Trump takes test 'out of curiosity'

Image Source : AP A pedestrian wears a face mask as he walks past a mural of a fish while strolling on the boardwalk at Coney Island, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York amid concerns about spreading or contracting the coronavirus. The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many, if not all, Americans wear face coverings when leaving home, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The recommendations were still being finalized Thursday, and would apply at least to those who live in areas hard-hit by community transmission of the virus.

As many as 6,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States of America thus far. The death toll in the country has crossed the 6,000-mark as major financial hubs including New York, New Jersey and California suffer from the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. In the last 24 hours, US has reported 961 deaths including 319 from New York and 182 from New Jersey.

US President Donald Trump took his second coronavirus test on Thursday which came out as negative. "I did take a test that just came out ... I just took it this morning and I took it, it took me literally a minute to take it," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "They said it took 14 minutes or something to come up with a conclusion, and it said 'the president tested negative for COVID-19."

"So that's the second one. I think I took it, really, out of curiosity, to see how quickly it worked, how fast it worked, and it's a lot easier. I've done them both, and the second one is much more pleasant," Trump said.

Worst impacted US States by COVID-19

Cover Your Face!!

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio asked New Yorkers to wear a face covering when they go outside and will be near other people. He cited research showing asymptomatic people could be spreading the virus without realizing it. “When you put on that face covering, you’re protecting everyone else,” he said.

The mayor said it could be a scarf or a bandanna or anything homemade, but it should not be a surgical mask needed by medical workers.

A recent study by researchers in Singapore became the latest to estimate that somewhere around 10% of new infections may be sparked by people who carry the virus but have not yet suffered symptoms.

A bandanna might not prevent someone from coming into contact with the virus, but it could help a person who has it not give it to others when the sneeze, cough or breathe. The mayor of Los Angeles also told everyone in the city to start wearing masks on Wednesday.

Big Apple Running Low on Ventilators!!

Cuomo warned New York could be six days away from exhausting its supply of ventilators as the state reported 432 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to nearly 2,400. More than 13,300 people were hospitalized statewide with about 3,400 in intensive care. Ventilators have become the crucial piece of equipment sought by state and city officials as hundreds of patients a day are admitted to intensive care units.

The state sent 400 ventilators to New York City and another 200 to its suburbs. But the governor saw problems ahead.

“At the current burn rate, we have about six days of ventilators in our stockpile,” the governor said at a briefing at the Capitol.

If supplies run short, the state is ready to use anesthesia and converted BiPAP machines, usually used to treat sleep apnea, or put more than one patient on a single ventilator.

More than 92,000 state residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. The true number is likely much higher because officials have rationed tests and encouraged all but the most seriously ill people not to seek treatment and instead ride it out at home.

Most people who get the virus experience mild or moderate symptoms, including fever and cough. Others, though, develop pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

