Ghaziabad assault case: SP leader Ummed Pahalwan held for inciting communal violence

SP leader Ummed Pahalwan held for inciting communal violence

Ghaziabad assault case: Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan was arrested by Ghaziabad Police on Saturday on charges of “spreading communal hatred”. The SP leader was earlier booked for inciting communal tension via social media in connection with the assault case of an elderly man.

Idrisi had accompanied Sufi Abdul Samad Saifi, the man who was assaulted by six people, to the police station to file a case on June 7. He later performed a Facebook Live with Samad and tried giving communal colour to the incident.

According to the FIR, Idrisi has been charged under sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (outraging religious feelings), 504 (insult), 505 (intent to incite) and 67 (transmitting obscene material online). The case was registered at the Loni Border police station.

A video recently went viral on social media where six people could be seen trashing an elderly man.

On June 5, 72-year-old Sufi Abdul Samad Saifi was abducted and beaten up by 6 assailants. They also chopped off the victims` beards and it was reported that the victim was made to chant slogans like "Jai Shree Ram" and "Vande Mataram".

