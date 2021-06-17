Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/EDITED) Ghaziabad assault case: BJP MLA files complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, Nandkishor Gurjar, has filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with the assault case of an elderly Muslim man. He has accused the duo of trying to disrupt communal harmony in his constituency by tweeting the viral video of the man.

Nandkishor lodged the complaint at the Loni border police station. He has also named Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar in the document.

The BJP leader said that they tried to communalise the incident by sharing the viral video from their verified Twitter account.

"They have tried to spoil the atmosphere by bringing a Hindu-Muslim angle into the incident, Two Muslim youths are accused in the matter. The video has been shared as part of a conspiracy to incite riots," he told the police in his complaint. Nandkishor has demanded from the police to register a case against them.

Amit Pathak, SSP, Ghaziabad district, said that three persons have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against nine in connection with the case.

Police have ruled out any communal angle in the incident, saying Sufi Abdul Samad was attacked by six men - Hindus and Muslims - who were unhappy over the amulets he had sold to them. Police said that Samad practiced occultism and had sold some amulets to Parvesh Gurjar, a man involved in the incident, to free one of his family members from some "evil effect" but a dispute arose between the two as there was no desired result of the amulet.

The video which went viral on social media shows four men beating Samad up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in the Loni area of Ghaziabad. While Owaisi said that the 'right to dignity of Muslim is being snatched' since the BJP came to power in 2014, Rahul had tweeted: "I am not willing to accept that true devotees of Lord Ram can do such a thing".

