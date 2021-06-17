Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Congress toolkit: Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari quizzed by Delhi Police

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari was interrogated by a Special Cell team of Delhi Police in connection with the 'Congress toolkit' case, sources said. Manish was quizzed by the cops on May 31 in Bengaluru.

Sources said that a senior-level team of Delhi Police's Special Cell had gone to Bengaluru last month to interrogate Manish Maheshwari.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had initiated a probe into the 'Congress toolkit' case. Police is probing to find out the role of Twitter India role in the toolkit, if any.

BJP spokesperson Sambit had last month alleged that Congress had prepared a toolkit to target the government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Twitter later tagged Patra's tweet as "manipulated media".

Police later served notice to Twitter, asking it to explain why it marked Patra's post as "manipulated media". It even conducted searches at Twitter's Delhi and Gurugram offices.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress over controversial content of the toolkit. BJP leaders, including Patra, have posted numerous tweets to attack Congress over the toolkit aimed at defaming the Modi government over its alleged mismanagement during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

