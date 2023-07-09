'Get real without the reels...'- Himanta Sarma takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his farmers outreach

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sarma takes a swipe at Congress leader

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his impromptu visit to Sonipat village, saying his sudden desire and 'desperation' to get real is 'laughable'.

"The heckling of farmers to pose as a 'farmer' is deplorable Mr Gandhi. Get Real without the Reels," said Sarma, a former Congress leader.

Sarma claimed that there was “heckling of farmers” as the former Congress president posed with them for photographs.

The Assam CM's comment came hours after pictures and videos of Gandhi’s impromptu stop at Madina village in Haryana's Sonipat district surfaced. Gandhi is seen interacting with farmers and spent time with them working in agricultural lands on Saturday.

Sharing a brief video of Gandhi with farmers, Sarma wrote on Twitter: "The sudden desire of the Prince, and his desperation, to get real is laughable! But in your zeal to get captured by your photo and video team, for God's sake, do not demean the dignity of our Annadatas.

Gandhi on Saturday made an impromptu stop at Madina village and interacted with people and spent time with farmers working in agricultural lands. He also took part in paddy sowing, drove a tractor and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields, party leaders from the state said.

Gandhi reached the village amid a light drizzle at 6.40 am and spent nearly two-and-a-half hours there, they said.

"It was an impromptu visit...He interacted with the villagers and the farmers working in the fields. Rahulji also took part in paddy sowing and drove a tractor," said Jagbeer Singh Malik, the Congress' MLA from Gohana in Sonipat.

Malik reached the spot with party MLA Induraj Narwal. Gandhi made the stop on his way to Himachal Pradesh from Delhi.

In pictures tweeted by the Congress' official handle, Gandhi was seen in his familiar white t-shirt and trousers. Rolling up his trousers and with his shoes in hand, Gandhi walked on the muddy tracks and the irrigated fields with the villagers.

(With PTI inputs)

