Is all well in Shinde govt? Delay in portfolio distribution to Ajit Pawar and others fuels speculation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ajit Pawar- A king without a crown?

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: It has been one week since Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP rebel MLAs' entry into the NDA government in Maharashtra yet they have not been given portfolios which triggered speculation about whether all is well in the Eknath government. After Pawar's surprise oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis government, it was speculated that they will be given creamy ministries. There was a buzz that Pawar may get finance ministry but there is no clarity yet.

Now, the Opposition is raising questions on the non-distribution of portfolios, while there is a strong buzz over uneasiness prevailing in all three camps. Pawar triggered a massive upheaval in National Congress Party by joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government eight days ago on July 2.

Fadnavis-Shinde meeting

Two days ago, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a late-night meeting at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of Maharashtra CM to discuss power sharing. The meeting fueled talks of the portfolio but nothing concrete came out. According to sources, the Shinde faction does not want to give Pawar a powerful ministry like finance which is with Fadnavis now. Pawar reportedly wants major portfolios like finance, energy, or revenue. NCP leader, who has been Deputy Chief Minister 4 times, is reportedly in no mood to accept ministry out of his wish-list. Along with him, senior leaders like Dilip Valse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmarao Atram were also expecting respectable portfolios.

All is not well?

According to sources, the stalemate over power sharing in all three camps is deepening. The government wants to conduct the portfolio distribution before the commencement of the assembly session, that is on July 17, but so far the green signal was not given by the high command in Delhi. The total number of ministers can be 43 and 14 ministerial posts are vacant.

Discussions are also being held on the issue that more new faces should be inducted and 2 to 3 ministers should be removed from both BJP and Shiv Sena camps. 3 news faces from Shiv Sena and BJP are likely to be inducted. It is also speculated that those ministers who will get responsibility in the party in the wake of Lok Sabha elections will leave the Cabinet to focus on the elections campaigns.

What stops portfolios distribution

Sources said ministers from Shiv Sena are not ready for the reshuffle. Sena is afraid that if someone is removed from the ministerial post, there will be rebellion. The second roadblock is state leadership yet did not receive the green signal from the Center.

Also read- Maharashtra Political Crisis: Aaditya Thackeray makes bold statement claims, 'CM Shinde asked to resign'